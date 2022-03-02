LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly two years after allegedly breaking the arm of an elderly woman living with dementia during a controversial arrest, former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp on Wednesday accepted a plea agreement to lessen a jail sentence.

Karen Garner suffered from a broken arm, sprained wrist and separated shoulder during her June 2020 arrest by Hopp.

In Larimer County Court Wednesday morning, Hopp pleaded guilty to an assault charge that’s punishable by 2 to 8 years in prison. That avoids the minimum 10 to 30 or more years in prison he would have faced had there been a trial and a conviction.

Hopp is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5.

Hopp first encountered Karen Garner after being dispatched to a report of an attempted theft at a Loveland Walmart. Garner, who lives with dementia, allegedly tried to steal less than $15 worth of goods from the Walmart. When confronted by Walmart staff she returned the items and walked out of the store.

Body camera footage from Hopp showed him approaching Garner as she walked home. Carrying a wildflower in her hand, she failed to comply to multiple orders to stop. That is when Hopp is seen grabbing Garner by the arm and forcefully taking her to the ground.

As fellow now-former officer Daria Jalali responded to the scene, Hopp allegedly separated Garner’s shoulder by forcing her arm behind her back and up near her shoulder blades. An audible pop is heard on the camera, something Hopp acknowledged hearing in footage later released by Loveland police.

Garner was taken to an intake holding facility at Loveland Police Department where she complained multiple times about having injuries. She was forced to sit in a holding cell without medical attention for hours, even after Hopp, Jalali and another Loveland employee were heard on security footage acknowledging that she may have injuries.

After a brief investigation, Hopp resigned from the Loveland Police Department, as did Jalali. Both were arrested and charged with crimes related to Garner’s arrest.