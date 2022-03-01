BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Those impacted by the Marshall Fire won’t have to pay tolls on the Northwest Parkway for a while. The Northwest Parkway is a 75 mph toll road connecting E-470 at I-25 north of the Denver metro area at U.S. 36 in Broomfield.
The $100,000 toll relief program is in place for those drivers. The program is available for tolls that would be collected from Feb. 1 until the end of the year or until relief funds run out.
Fire victims do need a valid Express-Toll account and need to submit a copy of their valid driver license, proof of insurance claim or proof of residence such as a utility bill.