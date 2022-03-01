DENVER (CBS4)– The Jewish community in Denver is raising money for Jews and others in Ukraine, a country with a Jewish president.

His name is Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Not long ago his profession was a comedian. Now he’s the leader of Ukraine.

Rabbi Jay Strear heads JEWISH Colorado and says his community has taken great pride in the Ukrainian president’s handling of the crisis.

“He has stood up to totalitarianism very vocally and verbally and is a tremendous force in awakening the world about the insanity that is being brought about by Russia.”

In Denver at a temple off of Alameda Avenue, Ukrainian and Russian Jews pray together. Rabbi Mendy Sirota leads the congregation of those who left Eastern Europe.

“For me, very heartwarming to see that no matter where they came from, there is this immediate bond immediate connection,” the rabbi said.

The history of the Jewish people in Ukraine is filled with pain. In 1941, tens of thousands of Jews were murdered near Kyiv by the Nazis assisted by Ukrainian collaborators. Babi Yar Park in Denver stands as a memorial to that event.

Another Babi Yar memorial in Ukraine was reportedly struck by a Russian missile during the current fighting. Rabbi Strear says many in the Denver area including him, are descendants of Ukraine.

“We know for a fact family members ran from Ukraine because of pogroms. We also know other family members were murdered in the forest during World War II.”

The money from fundraising for Ukrainian Jews and others will be allocated by Jewish Colorado through its global partners to protect Ukraine’s Jewish community.