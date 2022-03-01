DENVER (CBS4) – A storm taking aim at Colorado for the upcoming weekend will bring much cooler temperatures, rain, and snow to most of the state. For Denver and the Front Range, it will be rain Friday night, slushy snow on Saturday, and fluffier snow on Sunday.

At this time, snow totals in the Denver metro area are expected to be only a couple inches on Saturday and not much more on Sunday. But because the most of the weekend will be very cool and wet, the CBS4 Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for both Saturday and Sunday.

The storm that will bring the big change was hundreds of miles west of Seattle, Washington on Tuesday morning and will take several days to reach the Rocky Mountain region. By late Friday, the storm will push a cold front over Denver and the Front Range and trigger precipitation across most of the state.

It will be snowing the mountains by Friday night but Denver and the Front Range as well as the Eastern Plains will remain too warm for snow. Therefore widespread rain is expected Friday night before finally changing into slushy snow during the day on Saturday.

Snow will fall across the mountains on Saturday and Sunday. Winter driving conditions and delays should be expected in the high country. For lower elevations including the Denver metro area, the slushy snow should gradually end late Saturday before another cold front brings fluffier snow Saturday night into Sunday thanks to colder temperatures.

Most of the snow will then end Sunday night into Monday but additional light snow will be possible early next week and warmer weather will not return for several days.

Total snowfall across the state this weekend will vary significantly based on location and how much of the precipitation is rain before changing to snow at lower elevations. At this time, the preliminary snow forecast for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins area is 2-6 inches from Friday night through Sunday night. Most mountain areas will get 4-8 inches with higher amounts in the eastern San Juan Mountains, near Rabbit Ears Pass, and across the Rocky Mountain National Park region.

In terms of temperatures, after near record warmth on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, temperatures will gradually drop starting late Friday. At no point will get as cold as it was a week ago.