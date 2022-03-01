DENVER (CBS4)– The 46th annual Denver March Powwow is coming to the Denver Coliseum later this month. The Powwow features hundreds of dancers and dancing contests.
In addition to the dancing, there are drum groups that will join them as they share their stories of tribes through dance.
Storytellers will also be featured as the tradition of passing along history through tribes through spoken word continues to live on in modern times.
For festival-goers, there is also an arts and crafts show along with Native American food delicacies like fry bread and Indian tacos.
The 46th annual Denver March Powwow is scheduled March 18-22 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at the Denver Coliseum.
