DENVER(CBS)- Our big March warm-up is locked in place thru Friday. Temperatures will continue to warm to near record levels thanks to a big dome of high pressure that spreads from California to Colorado for the next few days.

March weather can be a wild ride and the rollercoaster is ready to roll. By the time the weekend arrives a big change will take place with rain, snow and cold moving back into the picture.

Before the change takes place many temperatures across the state will warm as much as 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year with lots of sunshine filling the skies Wednesday. So much so that Denver’s high may be just a few degrees away from the record high which is 74 set in 2009!

We have a one, two punch coming thru Friday night into Sunday springing Colorado back into winter for a few days. Two storm systems will push in with the first bringing in light mountain snow and evening rain on the plains for Friday. Saturday will see wet snow and a rain/snow mix from time to time.

The second system will swing through the Rockies on Sunday bringing in cooler temperatures and more accumulating snow in both the mountains and the plains.

Preliminary snow amounts will add up Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning close to the numbers on the model below. These numbers will likely change as we are several days out.

At this point it looks like the Denver metro area might see 2 to 4 inches from Saturday to Sunday morning. With 5 to 10 inches in some of the foothills into the mountains.