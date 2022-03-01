CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
(CBS4) – Some Colorado companies played a big role in a space launch on Tuesday. The GOES-T satellite launched from Cape Canaveral.

The satellite was built at Lockheed Martin in Littleton. It’s carried on a rocket from United Launch Alliance in Centennial.

The instrument will help provide stronger information for meteorologists and weather updates on your smartphone.

CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera says this satellite will replace GOES-17 which was having some technical difficulties.