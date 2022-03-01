(CBS4) – Some Colorado companies played a big role in a space launch on Tuesday. The GOES-T satellite launched from Cape Canaveral.
The satellite was built at Lockheed Martin in Littleton. It’s carried on a rocket from United Launch Alliance in Centennial.
The @NOAA #GOEST observatory lifted off aboard the #AtlasV rocket at 4:38 p.m. EST. Today's flight is occurring on the fourth anniversary of the #GOESS spacecraft launch also aboard #AtlasV.
📸 by ULA pic.twitter.com/2gyonbpYhx
— ULA (@ulalaunch) March 2, 2022
The instrument will help provide stronger information for meteorologists and weather updates on your smartphone.
CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera says this satellite will replace GOES-17 which was having some technical difficulties.