FLORENCE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Bureau of Land Management will host a wild horse and burro adoption event on Friday and Saturday.
The two-day outdoor event will feature 78 wild horses from the Sand Wash Basin.
The adoptions will be held in Florence on March 4 and 5 at Pathfinder Regional Park.
The BLM said its goal is to place animals removed from overpopulated herds into good, private and loving homes.
Much of the land the horses roam has very little water which makes it tough for the animals to be healthy and survive.