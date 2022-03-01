(CBS4) – Congresswoman Lauren Boebert representing Colorado’d 3rd Congressional District faced criticism for her reaction during part of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The president spoke about fallen military servicemembers and the death of his son, Beau, a military veteran, Boebert shouted “13 of them!”
Boebert was referencing the 13 American servicemembers who died during the Abbey Gate attack in Afghanistan.
Boebert defended her actions saying she couldn’t stay silent.
When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn't stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there.
Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022
Congressman Jason Crow, a military veteran representing Colorado’s 6th District, shared his disapproval with his colleagues outburst.
“She certainly doesn’t understand service and doesn’t understand sacrifice. It’s something she can’t wrap her brain around.” he said.
Crow went on to say Boebert “doesn’t know what she’s doing,” and “is not interested in legislating or even knowing the issues or knowing the facts.”