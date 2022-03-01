CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News

(CBS4) – Congresswoman Lauren Boebert representing Colorado’d 3rd Congressional District faced criticism for her reaction during part of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The president spoke about fallen military servicemembers and the death of his son, Beau, a military veteran, Boebert shouted “13 of them!”

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 01: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) scream “Build the Wall” as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, efforts to curb inflation and bringing the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein-Pool/Getty Images)

Boebert was referencing the 13 American servicemembers who died during the Abbey Gate attack in Afghanistan.

Boebert defended her actions saying she couldn’t stay silent.

Congressman Jason Crow, a military veteran representing Colorado’s 6th District, shared his disapproval with his colleagues outburst.

“She certainly doesn’t understand service and doesn’t understand sacrifice. It’s something she can’t wrap her brain around.” he said.

Crow went on to say Boebert “doesn’t know what she’s doing,” and “is not interested in legislating or even knowing the issues or knowing the facts.”

