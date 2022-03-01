DENVER (CBS4) – Bars and restaurants in Colorado have certainly faced many challenges the last couple of years with COVID-19 restrictions. Those located near Coors Field are really looking forward to the start of baseball season as it comes at a time without capacity limits and a return to normalcy. However, the big-league lockout is creating concerns for yet another hit to small businesses.

“It’s my bread and butter. It’s critical,” said Joyl Watkins, owner of Diamond Dawgs.

Watkins loves baseball season – it’s the busiest time of year for his hot dog stand. He started selling franks outside the ballpark when Coors Field opened in 1995.

“I love hot dogs,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “But it’s scary right now because it costs a lot to get started.”

As uncertainty looms with the ongoing MLB lockout, Watkins is worried he will lose thousands of dollars. It’s income he relies on.

“That’s going to have a large impact on not just my business, but everyone’s business down here,” he said of the lockout.

Like the Sports Column – a sports bar across the street from Coors Field.

“It’s hard not only on the business, but it’s hard on the staff just because they’re looking forward to those days,” Kyle Hesseltine, GM of Sports Column, said. “Opening Day is the busiest day of the year, by far.”

Hesseltine is trying to come up with ways to offset the potential revenue loss if games are canceled. What he’d really like, though, is for the bickering between millionaires and billionaires to come to an end.

“It’s people with a lot of money arguing over things,” he said. “It affects a lot of people and their livelihood, so I just want them (the MLB and MLBPA) to think more big picture toward things.”

Watkins agrees.

“I think it’s pretty sad, and I don’t understand why they haven’t taken into consideration what’s been going on the last few years and the impact that can have on the economy right now,” he said.

“Does it put a bad taste in your mouth?” Werthmann asked.

“Yes, it does,” he replied.

“Unlike your hot dogs,” Werthmann said.

“Unlike my hot dogs,” Watkins said with a laugh.

Watkins isn’t sure yet how he will prepare for the first game of the season at Coors Field. He’s just hoping it happens sooner rather than later.

“Let’s get it going,” he said. “Let’s get some baseball going.”