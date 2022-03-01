AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Just before midnight Monday, Aurora City Council voted to approve a city camping ban. After dozens of public comments and hours of discussion, councilmembers came to a 5-5 tie. Mayor Mike Coffman, who sponsored the bill, has the ability to vote in the event of a tie. He voted yes, passing the ban 6-5.

Coffman has been trying to pass the ban for months, saying encampments are a threat to public health and safety. The ban reduces the notice requirement before an abatement can occur from 7 days to 72 hours. He also put forward companion legislation that requires the city to come up with designated areas that will provide alternative shelter.

According to the city, there are currently 130 to 150 shelter beds available on any given night. In 2021, the city reported there were 594 sheltered individuals experiencing homelessness.

Anna Miller at Mile High Behavioral Healthcare estimates the number of people experiencing homelessness now to be hundreds higher. Mile High Behavioral Healthcare is the only shelter in Aurora that provides both day and night services. With the recent cold snap, shelters have been full.

“We will need to work together and partner with not only city partners, but our donors, volunteers, and anybody who can help these people who have nothing,” Miller said. “The partnership that we have with the city is great. They support us. We will find a way.”

According to the bill, the ban can’t be enforced unless there’s available shelter for those being displaced. Councilmembers opposing the ban said it was structurally flawed.

“It’s been made abundantly clear that we only need to offer shelter, not actually have the number of shelter beds. It is suspect at best. We don’t even have enough shelter beds,” Councilwoman Crystal Murillo said.

Dozens of residents spoke against the ban Monday night, saying the sweeps are inhumane. Others in support brought up issues of safety, for both residents and those living in encampments.

“When it comes to mental health issues and addiction, the city itself isn’t equipped to deal with those issues on our own. We have to rely on state and county governments to help in those areas,” Councilman Dustin Zvonek said. “The one thing the city should be responsible for, the top priority of any local government, should be public safety. There’s no question these encampments on the sides of our highways, beyond fence lines, next to businesses, are serious health and safety issues for residents and those in encampments.”

Coffman says the ban isn’t meant to criminalize homelessness, but many opponents still feel sweeps are punishment for being unhoused.