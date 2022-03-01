AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aurora is taking a big step closer to implementing an urban camping ban. Mayor Mike Coffman cast the deciding vote Monday night in a 6-5 vote. Under the plan, which still needs to pass a second vote, the city will provide at least 72-hour notice before clearing out a camp.

It will also provide people a place to go, with food and water.

CBS4’s Mekialaya White asked business owners along Interstate 225 and Mississippi Avenue to share their thoughts on the decision. Some said the situation those experiencing homelessness face is heartbreaking; others said they’re relieved they feel a remedy is coming.

Benny Panklang weighed in. “I was born and raised in Aurora, Colorado,” he told White. We’ve been in the area for quite some time.”

He’s been working to open his restaurant, Manila Bay, for years now. “We bought this property back in October of 2020 and decided this was going to be a new adventure, and bring Filipino food to the community.”

He says, over time, the homeless population has grown immensely. On any given day, camps line the highway adjacent to his building, along with panhandlers and debris.

“After RTD built the underpass, there there’s definitely been a large community of homeless people camping right underneath it. It wasn’t like this before and prior to us moving in. It was a great location and still is, but it’s definitely impacted the area for us. We’ve had to create procedures to minimize the crime rate in the area. It’s a concern for the safety of our patrons.”

“I think it’s going to be beneficial for businesses overall,” Panklang said. “But I definitely want to make sure the people out here in the streets have a place to go as well.”