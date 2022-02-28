DENVER (CBS4)– More Colorado lawmakers have taken a stand to support the people of Ukraine. Just as the state Senate did on Friday, on Monday the state House passed a resolution supporting the country against the invasion from Russia.

“It’s in moments like this, where I’m very proud to be an American because we stand firm behind people for people to fight for their independence of their nation against a country that would come in and kill innocent people,” said Rep. Alex Valdez, a Democrat representing Denver.

“Thank you for bringing this resolution, I think it highlights what we didn’t see in the 1940s when truly we watched Poland get taken, we watch Czechoslovakia be taken and we came late to say ‘no more,'” said Rep. Hugh McKean, a Republican representing Loveland.

The Resolution in the state Senate by Senator Chris Hansen, a Democrat from Denver and Senator Bob Gardner, a Republican from Colorado Springs, reads: “Be It Resolved by the Senate of the Seventy-third General Assembly of the State of Colorado, the House of Representatives concurring herein: That we, the members of the Colorado General Assembly: Proudly stand alongside Ukraine, its people, and its leaders during this horrific and unnecessary war and vow to support Ukraine and hold Russia fully accountable for its catastrophic decision to invade; Condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Vladimir Putin’s violent attack on the people of Ukraine and strongly endorse the swift and severe economic sanctions and stringent export controls that President Biden’s administration has imposed on Russia; and Urge Russia to immediately cease its violent, illegal, and immoral assault upon Ukraine, end the needless bloodshed, and return to diplomacy and the rules-based international order that has ensured peace and prosperity for so many.”