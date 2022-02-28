DENVER (CBS4)– The flames from a car that was on fire spread to a repair shop on North Federal Boulevard in Denver on Monday afternoon. Firefighters rushed to put out the fire at Intermountain Radiator and Muffler Shop.
Denver Fire on the scene of a structure fore at 25th and Federal. Multiple Flammable Gas Cylinders on fire. #DFD pic.twitter.com/O6TA54myqn
— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 1, 2022
More than a dozen firetrucks from the Denver Fire Department responded to the blaze at 2540 North Federal Blvd. Crews were able to get control of the fire but the business suffered significant damage.
No one was injured. What caused the car fire is being investigated.