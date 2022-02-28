CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police arrested a woman they say she waved an ax around and didn’t drop it when police told her to. Officers responded to the area near East Platte Avenue and Tejon Streeton Monday.

Police say after Gutierrez refused to drop the weapon, they tased her. After they detained her, they say she kicked a firefighter and spit in an officer’s face.

Officials say no one was hurt.