COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police arrested a woman they say she waved an ax around and didn’t drop it when police told her to. Officers responded to the area near East Platte Avenue and Tejon Streeton Monday.
Mugshot release: Jennifer Gutierrez (34)
On Sunday, 2/27/22, CSPD Officers responded to a report of a female wielding an ax and swinging it at people in the DTA. Officers contacted that female at the intersection of E. Platte Ave & N. Tejon St. pic.twitter.com/odXgGT4IT3
— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) February 28, 2022
Police say after Gutierrez refused to drop the weapon, they tased her. After they detained her, they say she kicked a firefighter and spit in an officer’s face.
Officials say no one was hurt.