BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – After the Buffaloes 79-63 upset of the Arizona Wildcats, senior Evan Battey told the crowd in Boulder he wants to return to Colorado to coach some day.

Battey says he was thrilled to cap his senior night with a huge win.

“Yeah, I was a mess pregame,” said Battey, who’s played in the most wins (86) in program history. “I thought I was going to be more of a mess after the game, but I probably used up all my tears pregame.”

Colorado wraps up its Pac-12 conference slate at Utah next Saturday night.

