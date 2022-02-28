DENVER (CBS4) – The sunny and mild weather most of Colorado will experience on Monday is very different from most days so far this year. January and February were overall much colder and much snowier than normal.
January had an average temperature of 30.9 degrees which was about 1 degree below. But total snowfall in January was 13.4 inches which was near 7 inches above normal. The average temperature in February through Sunday was 28.3 degrees which is 4.2 degrees colder than normal and total snowfall has been 15.8 inches. That’s 8 inches above normal and enough to rank as the 14th snowiest February in Denver since records started in 1882.
Total snowfall of 29.2 inches in January and February combined is enough to tie for fourth place with 1987 on the list of most snow ever measured during the first two months of the year in Denver.
Those numbers will certainly not change this week with no additional snow in the forecast through at least Friday afternoon. Denver and the Front Range will enjoy a beautiful stretch of weather from Monday through Thursday with temperatures far above normal for late February and early March.
A storm arriving late Friday will initially bring a rain/snow mix to the area before changing to all snow on Saturday. At this time, snow accumulation is not expected to be significant for the metro area but some mountain areas should get enough snow for at least Winter Weather Advisories to be issued in the high country.