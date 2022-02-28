CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Montrose County News

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a poaching case that officers say is senseless and disrespectful. A mule buck deer was found shot and left to rot on Feb. 18 in the town of Naturita.

(credit: CBS)

Officers learned of the case in Montrose County after someone else tried to take the antlers. It is illegal to collect shed antlers from Jan. 1 to April 30 in Colroado.

Anyone with information on this poaching case is asked to call 1-877-COLO-OGT toll-free or Verizon cell phone users can simply dial #OGT, or e-mail Colorado Parks and Wildlife at game.thief@state.co.us​.

Jennifer McRae