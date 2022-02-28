COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police corrected previous information they provided regarding a deadly crash on Highway 85 on Friday night. Investigators say only four people died, not the previously-stated five.
They say four other people were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Witnesses say one SUV was speeding on Highway 85, heading south from 120th Avenue. A second SUV turned left onto 112th Avenue from northbound Highway 85 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Police tell CBS4 the driver of the SUV heading south was at fault and survived the crash.