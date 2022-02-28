DENVER (CBS4) – A movement to boycott Russian vodka may benefit distilleries in Colorado.
There war is thousands of miles away in Ukraine but it has opportunity knocking on Broadway at the Denver Distillery.
Streeter McClure markets his vodka brand called “Streeter Flynn.”
“The American people don’t have to buy Russian vodka. If they want to help support the Ukrainian people it leaves a lot of open space, and we have plenty of Streeter Flynn vodka we can put there,” he said.
The state of Colorado is going after Russia where possible. Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order impacting the reach of the Russian counsel, reviewing any state contracts with Russian ties, protecting against cyber attacks, and welcoming Ukrainian immigrants.
At a news conference Friday, Polis said “We’re committed to making sure the state of Colorado is not in anyway empowering the regime of Vladimir Putin of Russia, and we are looking to take every additional step we can to penalize Putin.”
Boycotting Russian vodka maybe one small penalty, but at the Denver Distillery they hope it will be a lasting one.
Chris Anderson-Tarver who makes the vodka referred to the Russians by saying, “it’s not a good luck to have people pouring your product down the drain.”
