(CBS4) – New numbers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife show the number of bear sightings and conflicts were significantly fewer than those in 2019 and 2020. CPW says 2021 numbers were down 28% with 3,701 reports.

Bear activity was varied across the state largely due to weather and drought patterns.

CPW says where there is moisture and food readily available naturally, there are fewer reports of conflict.

“One of the biggest things that determines what level of bear activity we are going to see as far as human-bear conflicts is whether we get good monsoonal summer moisture,” said Adrian Archuleta, Area Wildlife Manager for CPW out of Durango.

Bears trying to access trash is the main cause of human-bear conflict, CPW says. They also blame birdfeeders, open garages and other unsecured items.

“We need help from local communities to develop strategies to secure garbage and other attractants across bear habitat,” said Kristin Cannon, Deputy Regional Manager for CPW’s Northeast region. “Ultimately, it will also require individuals to take some responsibility and follow proper guidelines on living appropriately with bears to protect them.”

The northwest side of the Continental Divide saw the most reporting, which CPW says, also saw severe drought. While there were 1,834 reports in 2021, that number was fewer than 2019. Last year also saw 192 more reports in 2020.

Officers say they are working on educating the public in an effort to avoid a bear re-offending and possibly becoming dangerous.

Of the 14,013 reports since recording began in 2019, CPW says 2.3% have ended with euthanization.

