BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Video shows the moments Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers wrangled a mountain lion from underneath a deck in Boulder. CPW posted images on Sunday of the ordeal.
They say Boulder Open Space rangers and Boulder Police Animal Protection helped. They all responded to a home near 23rd Street and Panorama Avenue.
“(The family) dog alerted the family that something was in the backyard underneath the decking that had roughly only a foot of clearance from the ground. The homeowner went to see what it was, thinking it was possibly a raccoon that they often find in the area, but upon looking with a flashlight noticed it was a mountain lion and called authorities,” said CPW.
Officers describe the lion as a sub-adult male which weighs 120 lbs.
“This one was pretty far east in Boulder in a populated area and it is not a good situation to have a big predator like that close to so many people. It is better for the people and the cat to try to move it. Relocation was our best approach in this case,” said Officer Tyler Asnicar.
It’s not clear how he ended up under the deck, but he was taken to a remote location in Larimer County.
Video of the mountain lion being released after it was relocated out of Boulder today. Details on the relocation ➡️ https://t.co/ZwgyiSRrot pic.twitter.com/aIwmo6Duyw
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) February 28, 2022
If residents do spot a mountain lion in town, they are asked to report it directly to Colorado Parks and Wildlife by calling the Denver office at 303-291-7227 during business hours or by calling Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501.