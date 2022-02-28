(CBS4) — State lawmakers were expected to debate a bill Monday that would help cut down on firefighter response time to fires.
The bill is modeled after California, which has a statewide network of nearly 650 fire cameras. They triangulate the fire’s location.
Firefighters in California say it’s cut down response time from 30 minutes to sometimes seconds.
And in an effort to prevent another tragedy such as the Marshall fire, Colorado lawmakers want to start this project with 12 cameras.
Each camera station can cost up to $40,000. Often paid for by funding from the states and local utilities.