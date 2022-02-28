AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Potholes are a problem on just about every street in Colorado. Many are popping up after the last several weeks of snow followed by spring-like temps.

This week, much of Colorado will reach high temps into the upper 60s. That means we’ll have perfect conditions for pothole patchwork.

“It is our crucial time of year with the freeze-thaw,” said CJ Herman, Operations Manager with Aurora Public Works. “That’s typically when you see the potholes come up.”

Herman told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann the city has received numerous reports of potholes across Aurora. He said it’s especially problematic on the city’s southeast side which tends to get more snow.

“We usually have about three trucks out, and they’re hitting anywhere from 30 to 50 (potholes) in a day, depending on size and severity,” Herman explained.

He added street repair crews do their best to respond to problem spots between 24-72 hours. With more moisture in the forecast this coming weekend, Herman said it’s critical workers get patchwork done so existing potholes don’t get worse.

“It’s primarily due to the water getting into the cracks, it freezes and then causes damage,” he said.

So, for now the plan is hello sunshine, goodbye pothole.

“With the great weather, yeah, we try to get as many crews out as we can,” Herman said.

Reporting a problem pothole where you live can usually be done pretty easily online. In Aurora, you can do so using the forums website or Access Aurora app. For potholes in Denver, call 311 or online via Pocketgov.com.