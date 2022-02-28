AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora City Council is expected to make a decision that would update parameters for the camping ban in the city Monday. It’s a topic that has been up for debate quite some time.
In 2021, there were just under 600 people who were experiencing homelessness in Aurora.
The proposal from Mayor Mike Coffman would give those experiencing homelessness shorter notice on when their camp would be cleared. The mayor wants to drop the notice requirement from seven days to 72 hours.
This would be in place if there were enough shelter space available for encampment residents and would only be extended during extreme weather.
The second proposal will be for the city manager to provide designated areas for shelter in “companion legislation.” These areas will provide sanitation, water and food for those displaced from their encampments.
During the last city council meeting in early February, six of the ten council members expressed support for the proposal.
The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.