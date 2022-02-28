DENVER (CBS4) — Nine cars were stolen from a dealership in Denver early Monday morning, according to company officials.
The vehicles were reportedly stolen from Automotive Imports at 1207 S. Platte River Dr. in Denver.
“We are hoping to get the word out to hopefully recover some of these vehicles,” Kiley Woods with Automotive Imports told CBS4.
Officials said the stolen vehicles include:
- 2020 Toyota 4Runner (Silver)
- 2011 Audi S4 (White)
- 2021 Volkswagen Arteon (Gray)
- 2018 BMW M4 (Black)
- 2019 Audi A5 (Black)
- 2018 BMW 4 Series (White)
- 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia (Gray)
- 2003 Mercedes E-Class (Silver)
- 2011 Cadillac SRX (Gray)
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said no arrests made so far and investigators are working to gather more information. Anyone with information that can help us identify the person/people responsible is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.