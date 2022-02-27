DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find a man accused of aggravated robbery at an Alta convenience store on 44th Avenue near Lowell Boulevard. Police say the man walked into the store at around 11 a.m. on Feb. 4.
Investigators describe the suspect as a white man who is about 5-feet-8-inches tall. Further details about the crime were not released.
Those who have more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.