By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie
DENVER (CBS4) – After nearly 119 hours with below freezing temperatures, Denver officially reached 32° at around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Temperatures will continue to climb today with daytime highs in the upper 50s for the Denver metro area.
That is just the beginning of the warming trend. After a week full of frigid temperatures, the coming days are going to be dry, and temperatures will be above normal throughout the state as March begins.
Today, the mountains, foothills and Eastern Plains could see breezy conditions this afternoon through Monday morning. Gusts upwards of 55 mph are possible in the mountains and foothills and we could see 30 mph gusts on the plains.
Monday daytime highs will once again be in the 50s for the Front Range. Tuesday high temperatures will be warmer, climbing into the 60s and perhaps cracking 70 degrees in some locations on Wednesday.
Temperatures will easily be 15 to 20 degrees above average before another storm moves into Colorado bringing a chance for a rain/snow mix Friday night into Saturday along with cooler temperatures.