BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Incredible video shows the moments Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers wrangled a mountain lion from underneath a deck in Boulder. CPW posted images on Sunday of the ordeal.
They say Boulder Open Space rangers and Boulder Police Animal Protection helped. They all responded to a home near 23rd Street and Panorama Avenue.
Officers describe the lion as a sub-adult male which weighs 120 lbs.
It’s not clear how he ended up under the deck, but he was taken to a remote location.