(CBS4) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is floating the sale of two parcels of land to a gravel pit business which the agency took to court eight years ago for trespassing on the property.

A federal court in Denver issued a $255,000 fine against Currier Gravel Pit, Inc. in 2013 as part of BLM’s settlement with the company.

However, the federal agency announced earlier this month a proposed sale of nearly 50 acres of the land to the company in an effort to resolve the longstanding legal issues.

“The BLM has been working closely with the owner of Currier Gravel Pit to settle this issue,” Grand Junction Field Manager Greg Wolfgang stated in a BLM press release. “Because these isolated parcels of public land are difficult for the BLM to manage effectively, and the trespass was inadvertent and unintentional, direct sale was determined to be a viable option for resolving the unauthorized construction of a reservoir and gravel pit.”

As part of that 2013 settlement, the Currier Gravel agreed to repair damage to the property and dismiss an appeal contesting the BLM’s ownership of the parcels. The company also denied allegations of trespassing and did not have to admit to any guilt or wrongdoing.

Prosecutors from the federal government stated that Currier Gravel removed and sold an estimated 153,439 short tons of sand and gravel — over 300 million pounds — between 1991 and 2010. The property is located about 10 miles east of Collbran. Currier Gravel expanded onto the BLM property from the operation’s private land that is adjacent to the BLM parcels.

Eric Coulter, a BLM spokesman, reiterated the belief that the gravel pit did not deliberately trespass on BLM’s land. He also said the agency occasionally sells land that is isolated, difficult to manage, has no public access, and has private value.

“It’s not a done deal,” Coulter added. The public has just over a month remaining to comment on the proposal.

Currier Gravel is owned by Merial Currier of Lakewood. CBS4’s phone message requesting comment to her was not returned.