ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined other local leaders in Adams County to address the growing opioid and fentanyl crisis in Colorado. Last week, five adults died from a suspected fentanyl-laced drug at an apartment in Commerce City.
On Saturday, Adams 12 Five Star Schools hosted a forum to give the community strategies to talk to loved ones who might be struggling with addiction.
Tracey Ritter is a mother who lost her son to an overdose. She says parents need to involved in their child’s life.
“Really ask those questions that demand a response from their child. Not ‘yes’ and ‘no,’ but an open-ended response of ‘Tell me about what you’re going through right now,'” she said. “My purpose is to share Evan’s story, and I do that so it will hopefully help others who are either struggling with substance use or families that are struggling with substance use in their child.”
Ritter added parents also need support groups or talk with other parents who are in similar situations.
The group also talked about how to remove the stigma around those struggling with addiction in order to better access resources and treatment services.
Those struggling with drug addiction can seek help by calling the the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services hotline at 1-800-622-4357 or you can text 435748 (HELP4U).