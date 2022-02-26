DENVER (CBS4)- Once again Saturday Ukrainians and Ukrainian Americans lined Lincoln Street in downtown Denver on the lawn of the Colorado State Capitol to make their voices heard.

This time, however, they seemed to have more support than just their country men and women. Flags from Lithuania, Georgia, Latvia and even a traditional Belarussian flew alongside the familiar blue and yellow banner of Ukraine.

Saule Lankelyte is Lithuanian and says she fears Vladimir Putin’s ambition.

“We wanted to support Ukraine because Lithuania has gone through similar things,” she said. “I’m kind of scared because we haven’t really experienced an actual war in our lifetime and with how advanced Russia’s nuclear weapons are this could turn out really badly.”

Most people who attended felt the same way and want the United States to do more.

“Call your congressmen. Call Governor Polis, John Hickenlooper. Call the White House and put pressure on the United States,” said one man over a megaphone as he addressed the crowd.

Lida isn’t Ukrainian but her grandfather was, and she says she felt a calling to be at the demonstration.

“It’s beautiful seeing people care so much,” she said.

She says watching the crisis unfold has been tough because she feels like she could be doing more.

“I almost wish I was there so I could do something,” she said.

Lida wasn’t the only one. The stress of being far away while their country is being attacked showed on the faces of those who attended Saturday, but they took heart knowing that their friends and family members who are on the front lines are doing what they can to save Ukraine.

“We’re scrappy we’re resourceful,” said Lida. “We will find solutions that other people won’t.”

