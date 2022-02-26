DENVER (CBS4) — Two people were struck by a vehicle Friday night in the area of East 69th Avenue and North Tower Road, according to the Denver Police Department. One of those pedestrians was pronounced at the scene.
The other pedestrian, an adult male, was taken to a hospital with a serious injury, DPD stated in a social media message.
UPDATE: One pedestrian has been pronounced deceased on scene. The #Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim ID and cause of death. An adult male was also transported to a local hospital with serious injury.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 26, 2022
The department’s messages indicate the incident did not involve a hit-and-run driver. CBS4 has reached out to DPD for more information. This story will be updated with any new information.
The 69th-and-Tower intersection is located less than a mile south of Pena Boulevard. It is not clear whether the collision occurred in the intersection or in a parking lot of any of the four hotels that occupy each corner of the intersection.