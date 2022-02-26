COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A large party at an apartment in Commerce City on Friday night ended with two men being stabbed and an underage male being shot. Police were called to the Lakes at Dunes Park apartment complex near 112th Avenue and Highway 85.
When officers arrived, they say they heard gunshots and saw multiple people, juveniles and young adults, running from a home.
Police found the three victims who were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe a fight broke out between people at the party.
The chaos happened near a deadly crash scene which killed five people at 112th Avenue and Highway 85.
While police say the public is not in danger, officials did not say if they’ve arrested anyone. They say they are interviewing dozens of witnesses.