By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie
DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday will start off cold, but we will finally get above freezing by noon in Denver. Expect lots of sunshine and daytime high temperatures in the upper 30s in the front range.
Tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens with mostly clear skies.
Sunday will be the day to get outside we will have more sunshine and daytime temperatures will be in the mid 50s across the front range.
Looking ahead to the work week, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday we will have spring-link weather, with high temperatures reaching into the 60s!