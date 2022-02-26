DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says the State Capitol building will be lit in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine starting at sundown on Saturday, Feb. 26. Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this week, killing nearly 200 people thus far.
CBS News reports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned Friday night Kyiv could fall to the Russians overnight. Instead, fighting broke out in the streets of Kyiv as Ukrainians defended their country.
Other citizens remain in underground transit tunnels to take shelter from air raids.
“Colorado stands with Ukrainians here and abroad. We know that freedom, democracy, and independence are a light unto the world and we are proud to cast the colors of the Ukrainian flag across our own State Capitol as we continue to support and pray for the brave people of Ukraine during this dark time,” said Polis.
The state capitol will remain lit in blue and yellow for one week, the governor’s office says.