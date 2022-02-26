DENVER (CBS4) – Health professionals are calling for more attention to a disorder which they say may have worsened during the pandemic. It comes as we recognize National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, Feb. 21-27.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new numbers which show weekly emergency room visits doubled during the pandemic for girls ages 12 to 17. The CDC said the increase could be a sign of more distress for girls and young women during the pandemic, possibly triggered by lack of structure, emotional distress and even changes to which foods are available.
Access to mental health care was also limited during the pandemic.
Doctors say eating disorders may be hard to detect in loved ones, so look out for trends like extreme diets, excessive exercise, rapid weight loss, and frequent trips to the bathroom after eating. Then, seek treatment right away.
“That can affect their bone density. They can have stress fractures. They can certainly have problems with passing out and having seizures or other medical issues, especially if they’re purging by vomiting,” said Dr. Patricia Westmoreland with the Medical Center of Aurora.
Westmoreland said eating disorders are most common in teenage girls, but there has been a significant rise among middle-aged women, and eating disorders are also common among men, although they are less likely to admit body image issues.
MORE INFORMATION: Eating Disorder Treatment Centers