DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department on Thursday announced the arrests of 42 people in a single day at Union Station. It happened on Wednesday, and was part of a recent effort to curb the amount of criminal activity that has been happening in and around the transportation hub.

“Yesterday’s arrests demonstrate our commitment to curbing crime and making this space safe for everyone,” said Denver Police Chief Paul M. Pazen in a prepared statement, referring to the bus and train terminal in lower downtown.

The department stated in a news release that Wednesday’s actions were part of their largest single-day police operation at Union Station to date. They said they arrested people with outstanding warrants as well as people who were spotted committing illegal activities. They described the arrests as follows:

– 10 arrests for felony offenses, including distribution of a controlled substance

– arrests for misdemeanor warrants

– arrests for drug possession offenses

“Our ongoing efforts will continue to focus on violent, property and narcotics-related crimes in the area, with an emphasis on holding accountable individuals who prey upon those suffering from addiction,” Pazen said.

In addition to to the arrests, police say one of their staff, an “outreach case coordinator,” contacted 10 different people who were in distress and in need of help and made an effort to provide them with information on city resources that are available.

Two months ago, CBS4 Investigates reported on the shocking number of people loitering in the underground bus terminal not using RTD buses or other buses who could be seen using drugs, sleeping or simply passed out.

A return visit at the start of this month showed the situation hadn’t improved much.

Late last year, the Regional Transportation District announced that “trace amounts” of the powerful opioid fentanyl had been found in a Union Station bus terminal bathroom. Although the amounts were not at a dangerous level, two bathrooms and five elevators in the facility were temporarily closed down.

Earlier this month, Mayor Michael Hancock told CBS4 he’s seen firsthand the cauldron of crime that’s now affecting the Union Station bus terminal and its surrounding entrances. He called it unacceptable, and says it’s now designated as one of the new crime hotspots the police department will be focusing on.

“We’re getting it under control,” Hancock said. “Our police department and other agencies have moved in and (we now have) a tremendous presence to clean up Union Station. We recognize how important the hub of our transportation system is. We cannot lose it and we won’t lose it.”

So far this year, DPD says there have been more than 500 arrests at Denver Union Station.

Here is an official statement from Denver Union Station about the arrests: The historic Denver Union Station building – which encompasses the Great Hall, The Crawford Hotel, as well as partner dining establishments and retail spaces – is a privately leased, privately operated entity. The Denver Union Station Alliance contracts an independent security team to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests, our associates, and the community within our space. We support the ongoing efforts of the Denver Police Department and RTD who manage the security of the public transit areas and outdoor plazas.