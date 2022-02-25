GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited a stretch of Interstate 70 on Friday that has had a rough year.
Buttigieg teamed up with Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper on a trip to the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.
They discussed the future of the stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon where the Grizzly Creek Fire burned in 2020 and then last summer, all that rock came rushing down in massive mudslides that kept the interstate closed for weeks.
They discussed infrastructure and the Colorado River. On Thursday, Buttigieg toured I-70 in the heavy traffic area of Floyd Hill, to discuss how Colorado could benefit with support from the recently passed $65 billion federal infrastructure bill.