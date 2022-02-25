CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4/AP)– President Joe Biden made good on his promise to nominate the first Black female justice to the Supreme Court when he announced that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was his choice on Friday. Coloradans are reacting to the choice.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominee for associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, speaks during an announcement ceremony with U.S. President Joe Biden, right, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Jackson, 51, would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court if confirmed and is a federal appeals court judge who once served as a public defender, a job no justice has ever held. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“We have an understanding how another half of the population lives, and the struggles that they go through, the experiences that they have. And I think having a public defender on the bench who understands that aspect brings a different perspective,” said Joyce Akhahenda with the Colorado State Public Defenders Office.

Jackson is currently a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where she was one of President Biden’s first judicial nominees.

