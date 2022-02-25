DENVER (CBS4/AP)– President Joe Biden made good on his promise to nominate the first Black female justice to the Supreme Court when he announced that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was his choice on Friday. Coloradans are reacting to the choice.
“We have an understanding how another half of the population lives, and the struggles that they go through, the experiences that they have. And I think having a public defender on the bench who understands that aspect brings a different perspective,” said Joyce Akhahenda with the Colorado State Public Defenders Office.
Jackson is currently a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where she was one of President Biden’s first judicial nominees.