DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system will move across Colorado on Friday. It will bring cloud cover and some light flurries or snow showers, mainly to the northern and central mountains. A few pockets of flurries or light snow showers will be possible between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. in and around metro Denver.

If we see any accumulation today from these passing snow showers it will be an inch or less overall, but a few places in the mountains could see up to two or three inches. If we see accumulation in the Denver area the best chance for that would be west and south of downtown Denver over the higher elevations of the foothills and the Palmer Divide.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the 20s and 30s around Colorado with a few places in the south potentially reaching the lower 40s. We are expecting mid to upper 20s around metro Denver with the potential for the downtown to briefly hit the lower 30s. While it will be warmer than the highs on Thursday it will feel cooler because of the anticipated cloud cover.

On Saturday we expect to see temperatures in metro Denver finally climb above the freezing mark. A much more substantial warming trend is expected to begin on Sunday and last all the way through next week.