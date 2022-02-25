CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Eastern Colorado is nearing the end of a very cold week after an invasion of arctic air arrived Monday morning. The temperature at Denver International Airport fell below freezing just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday and has remained there ever since.

Colorado’s Front Range and Denver’s City Park are covered by snow on Wednesday. (credit: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Less than an hour before the temperature fell below 32° on Monday, Denver’s official weather station recorded a high of 55° thanks to pre-frontal warming. Since then we’ve been as cold as -7° on the morning of February 23.

Denver will officially hit 100 hours below freezing just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

(credit: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

With the temperature expected to climb above freezing sometime Saturday afternoon it looks like the streak will end somewhere around 120 hours.

