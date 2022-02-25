DENVER(CBS)-In less than 24 hours the Mile High City will finally get back to above freezing. Denver has not been above 32 degrees since Monday and after a brief shot of flurries Friday night the weeklong Arctic invasion will finally be moving on out. A small area of low pressure will bring in a few very light flurries into the mountains and Front Range for a brief shot on Friday night.
Any accumulation will be very light. With little to no accumulation in Denver metro. There may be a 1/2 inch to 1 inch from the southern suburbs of Highlands Ranch and Parker down to the north side of Colorado Springs. The foothills to the west may also see up to 1/2 inch of snow Friday night.
Saturday will see a high pressure ridge begin to move into the Rockies allowing for a warming trend to begin.
Temperatures will gradually get warmer and warm with 60s still expected for the first three days of March which starts on Tuesday.