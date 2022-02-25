DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has scheduled a Friday news conference to discuss the COVID pandemic. It will take place at noon, and is his first public address to Colorado about the coronavirus in 11 weeks.
While there have been weekly live updates from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Polis himself last held a COVID news conference on Dec. 7, when the omicron variant was in the midst of creating a surge in positive cases in the state.
Recent news related to the pandemic in Colorado is much better, although there are still some people still getting sick. The state’s positivity rate is now below 5%. It nearly hit 30% during the surge.
Officials reported this week that there were 415 people in hospitals in the state with COVID, but many were admitted for other health reasons and don’t have severe cases.
Mask mandates have also expired across the state, including in schools. They still remain in place on public buses and trains and at Denver International Airport.
An estimated 90% of the Colorado population has some level of immunity against omicron.
