By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – Coach Michael Malone on Thursday night recorded his 300th win with the Denver Nuggets. It was his 339th win overall as a head coach, following two seasons with the Sacramento Kings (from 2013-14) where he recorded 39 wins.

Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the game against the New York Knicks in the first half at Ball Arena on February 8, 2022 in Denver. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic presented Malone with the game ball after the 128-110 win, which took place in Sacramento.

“I’m glad that it’s against (Sacramento) because they fired him. You’re good to us,” Jokic said.

“It was really a nice moment in the locker room,” said Malone. “Nikola gave me the game ball and said some nice words, which was touching.”

Malone also spoke about losing the job in Sacramento.

“This is a tough business,” he sai. “I got fired in my first job. I’ve seen my father get fired. This business is not for the weak-minded. Here’s to 300 more.”

