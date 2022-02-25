EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Palmer Lake police officers, arrested a man wanted in a machete attack after a brief struggle. Authorities were called to a residence in the 800 block of Meadow Lane in Palmer Lake on a report of a stabbing just before 2 a.m.
The reporting party told 911 dispatchers that their neighbor broke into their house and attacked them with a knife.
When officers arrived, they contacted a male suspect armed with a machete. After a brief struggle, the suspect, later identified as Adam Gerak, was taken into custody.
The homeowners were rushed to the hospital for multiple injuries. One victim was treated and released. The other victim was seriously injured and reported in stable condition on Friday afternoon.
Gerak, 37, remains in the El Paso County Jail on two counts of attempted murder, burglary, assault and felony menacing charges.