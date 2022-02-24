DENVER (CBS4) – There was a range of emotions on display at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon as demonstrators voiced their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sophia Jarowyj is a student at the University of Denver. She says she has family back in Ukraine and because of that studying has been put on the backburner as she watched Russian forces invade.

“I literally just sobbed in my dorm with my friends last night for hours,” she said.

She said is fighting the urge to hop on a plane to Poland and return to Ukraine to help her family and friends.

“I feel like even going to protests and spreading awareness and posting, I still feel like I’m not doing enough,” she said.

Some protestors who showed up were angry. Not only with Vladimir Putin, but also President Joe Biden who they thought isn’t doing enough to help Ukraine.

“Biden could not even impose swift. That’s no guts!” said one man who was born in Ukraine.

He says he fought for the U.S. Military and now he wants the west to return the favor.

“Sanctions are only to make you feel good,” he said.

Irina Rastello is Russian and showed up with a group of her countrymen and women to say they support Ukrainians in their fight for freedom.

“Honestly, we feel so embarrassed,” Rastello said. “We just want to say that we stand with Ukraine, we support the democratic movement in Russia and we are going to do everything possible to fight this regime.”

Whether it was sadness, anger or shame, demonstrators were feeling Thursday, they all held one belief in common; that Putin needs to be stopped because they think his ambitions are greater than just conquering Ukraine.

“It should not have ever gotten to this level,” said Jarowyj.

“The new Iron Curtain is here,” said the male protestor who wished not to be identified.

“His plan is really to get the ex-Soviet countries back however I also believe that he’s going a little bit insane,” said Rastello.