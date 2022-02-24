(CBS4) – Several Colorado leaders are speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Others are using the opportunity to attack President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday night, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine in a late-night statement.

Sen. Michael Bennet also released a statement late Wednesday. He said on Twitter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “violent path will result in grave consequences not only for the Ukrainian people but for the Russian people as well.” Colorado’s senior senator, a Democrat, said “The United States, coordinating with our allies & partners, must punish Putin immediately for his unprovoked aggression. We should impose the full weight of economic sanctions right now, explore options to bolster the Ukrainian resistance, and stand resolute in our support of democracy and the rule of law.”

Sen. John Hickenlooper, also a Democrat and Colorado’s junior senator, released a statement saying in part “We stand ready to support the people of Ukraine — you’re not alone.”

“Working with our allies, we must enact crippling sanctions & show Putin the consequences of his tyranny will be devastating for Russia,” Hickenlooper tweeted.

Two Republican members of Colorado’s Congressional Delegation took the opportunity to attack Biden’s administration.

Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, said “Although the blood of innocent Ukrainians is on Putin’s hands, it is Joe Biden’s failures that set the stage.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, tweeted “I pray someone in our country’s “leadership” is more concerned about Putin than pronouns.”

Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, also released a statement saying “There’s a special place in hell for people like Vladimir Putin.”

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, sent out several tweets, including one in which he encouraged the Ukrainian people to “Fight for your freedom! … Your friends in America will work to send weapons and supplies.”