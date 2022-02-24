LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The frigid arctic temperatures plaguing the Front Range in Colorado has caused a spike in weather-related emergency room visits, some directly associated with COVID-19. UCHealth’s Dr. Jamie Teumer, Medical Director of Emergency Rooms in northern Colorado, said some people battling COVID-19 are being hospitalized due to the inability to properly breathe amid cold weather.

“I have a patient in here right now with that, because the patient suffered so many problems with their lungs chronically from COVID that the weather caused them to come in today,” Teumer told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “It is a pretty typical day for us census-wise. But things strictly related to the cold, we have seen a dramatic increase in them today. Many of the things we see are preventable.”

Teumer said some have landed in the hospital in the past 48 hours due to overexposure to the cold weather in the past 48 hours.

“We are treating a young man with frostbite of the feet after being out all night,” Teumer said.

Teumer said some people are able to brace the conditions longer than others. While some can naturally fight the cold for more extended periods of time, oftentimes hospitalizations come down to either lack of protection from the elements or exposure to moisture.

“(The timeline of experiencing frostbite) can vary from 30 minutes to five or six hours, depending on the individual,” Teumer said.

Much like COVID-19, there are some with underlying inflammatory issues in their lungs which are made drastically worse by the cold and thin air.

“COPD. That is by far and away the number one cause of having problems with changes in the weather, cold, and having underlying lung conditions,” Teumer said.

Local hospitals are also seeing an increase in vehicle-related injuries associated with the weather. Many patients with injuries are being rushed to the emergency room after being involved in an accident caused in part by drivers driving too fast in icy conditions.

Dr. Teumer encouraged Coloradans to continue to drink water during cold weather situations.

“Keep yourself hydrated. Dehydration is a contributing factor (to some weather-related hospitalizations,)” Teumer said.