LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Loveland are hoping to find the vehicle that struck a parked car in a snowy neighborhood earlier this month and then took off. A security camera captured a photo of the car, which appears to be a black, late-model Subaru WRX with black wheels.
It happened on Feb. 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Logan Drive, right between Loveland High School and Lake Loveland. Police said the car may have passenger side damage. No one was hurt.
Anyone who has more information about the crime, or recognizes the vehicle, is asked to call Officer Sean McDonald with Loveland police at 970-667-2151.